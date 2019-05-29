Rigby Senior Citizens Center

May 30—Lil’ Barbeque Smokies, orange juice, carrots, macaroni and cheese, milk

May 31—Turkey stew, mixed fruit, dessert, whole wheat roll, milk

June 3—Pizza, pineapple, cottage cheese, dessert, milk

June 4—Beef stroganoff over baked potato, orange juice, mixed vegetables, whole wheat roll, milk

June 5—Chicken burger, pears, carrots, baked beans, milk

West Jefferson Senior Center

June 3—Chicken strips, peaches, carrots, celery, potato, milk

June 5—Goulash, apple sauce, salad, pasta noodles, milk

