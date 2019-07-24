Rigby Senior Citizen Center
July 25 – Tacos, orange juice, refried beans, dessert, milk
July 26 – Chicken enchiladas, mixed fruit, Mexicorn, Spanish rice, milk
July 29 – Fish tacos, banana, pea salad, chips, milk
July 30 – Spaghetti, orange juice, carrots, garlic bread, milk
July 24 – Sloppy Joes, pears, peas, french fries, milk
West Jefferson Senior Center
July 29 – Tuna noodles, fruit, pea salad, wheat bread, milk
July 31 – Roast beef, Waldorf salad, celery and green salad, potatoes and gravy, milk, cake and ice cream