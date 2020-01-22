Rigby Senior Citizen Center
Jan. 23 – Lil’ barbecue smokies, orange juice, carrots, macaroni and cheese, milk
Jan. 24 – Shepherd’s pie, mandarin oranges, mixed vegetables, whole wheat roll, milk
Jan. 27 – Sausage wrap pancakes, apricots, hash browns, scrambled eggs, milk
Jan. 28 – Chicken primavera, orange juice, sweet potatoes, whole wheat roll, milk
Jan. 29 – Stroganoff over baked potato, peaches, mixed vegetables, whole wheat roll, milk
West Jefferson Senior Center
Jan. 27 – Pigs in a blanket, peaches, carrots, macaroni and cheese, milk
Jan. 29 – Roast beef, fresh fruit, steamed veggies, potatoes and gravy, milk, birthday cake, ice cream