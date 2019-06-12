Rigby Senior Citizen Center

June 13 — Beef finger steaks, orange juice, Mexicorn, onion rings, milk

June 14 — Roasted pork, applesauce, broccoli, potatoes and gravy, milk

June 17 — Pork penne bake, grapes, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat roll, milk

June 18 — BBQ Lil’ Smokies, orange juice, beets, potato salad, milk

June 19 — Chicken nuggets, applesauce, vegetables, cheesy potato, milk

W. Jefferson Senior Center

June 17 — Pulled pork sandwich, watermelon, cabbage slaw, whole wheat bun, milk

June 19 — Meatloaf, banana or orange, spinach greens salad, potatoes and gravy, milk

Load comments