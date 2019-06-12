Rigby Senior Citizen Center
June 13 — Beef finger steaks, orange juice, Mexicorn, onion rings, milk
June 14 — Roasted pork, applesauce, broccoli, potatoes and gravy, milk
June 17 — Pork penne bake, grapes, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat roll, milk
June 18 — BBQ Lil’ Smokies, orange juice, beets, potato salad, milk
June 19 — Chicken nuggets, applesauce, vegetables, cheesy potato, milk
W. Jefferson Senior Center
June 17 — Pulled pork sandwich, watermelon, cabbage slaw, whole wheat bun, milk
June 19 — Meatloaf, banana or orange, spinach greens salad, potatoes and gravy, milk