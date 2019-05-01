Rigby Senior Citizens Center

May 2—Chicken patty, orange juice, broccoli and cauliflower, potatoes and gravy, milk

May 3—Ham casserole, peaches, carrots, whole wheat roll, milk

May 6—Chicken primavera, peaches, sweet potatoes, whole wheat roll, milk

May 7—Stroganoff over baked potato, orange juice, mixed vegetables, whole wheat roll, milk

May 8—Chicken burger, pears, carrots, baked beans, milk

West Jefferson Senior Center

May 6—Potato soup, pears, veggie tray, whole wheat crackers, milk, bread pudding

May 8—Chicken, potatoes and gravy, waldorf salad, green salad, milk, spice cake

Load comments