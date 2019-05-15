Rigby Senior Citizens Center
May 16—Lasagna, orange juice, three-bean salad, garlic bread, milk
May 17—Clam chowder, pears, romaine salad, dessert, milk
May 20—Ham dinner. Fruit salad, peas and carrots, mashed potatoes and gravy, milk, dessert,
May 21—Cod, orange juice, broccoli, macaroni and cheese, milk
May 22—Chicken fried steak, apples, carrots, potatoes and gravy, milk
West Jefferson Senior Center
May 20—Hamburgers, tator tots, jello, mixed fruit, rice pudding with raisins, milk
May 22—Barbeque ribs, baked beans, peaches, carrot sticks, macaroni salad, milk