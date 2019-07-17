Rigby Senior Citizen Center
July 18 – Clam chowder, orange juice, carrots, whole wheat roll, milk
July 19 – Chicken patty, peaches, broccoli and cauliflower, potatoes and gravy, milk
July 22 – Orange chicken, cherry pie, peas and carrots, macaroni and cheese, milk
July 23 – Fish burger, orange juice, baked beans, tater tots, milk
July 24 – Chicken fried steak, oranges, carrots, potatoes and gravy, milk
West Jefferson Senior Center
July 22 – Pork enchiladas, watermelon, corn, refried beans and cheese, milk
July 24 – Hamburger, macaroni and cheese, cantaloupe, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato chips, milk