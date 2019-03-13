Rigby Senior Citizen Center

March 14—Beef finger steaks, orange juice, Mexicorn, onion rings, milk

March 15—Roasted pork, applesauce, broccoli, potatoes and gravy, milk

March 18—Pork penne bake, grapes, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat roll, milk

March 19—Barbeque lil’ smokies, orange juice, beets, potato salad, milk

March 20—Chicken nuggets, applesauce, green salad, cheesy potatoes, milk

West Jefferson Senior Center

March 18—Turkey noodles, peaches, blueberries, half a whole wheat roll, milk

March 20—Meatloaf, fruit, potatoes and onion gravy, bread stick, milk

