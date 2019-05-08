Rigby Senior Citizens Center

May 9—Beef finger steaks, orange juice, Mexicorn, onion rings, milk

May 10—Roasted pork, fruit cocktail, broccoli, potatoes and gravy, milk

May 13—Chicken penne beak, applesauce, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat roll, milk

May 14—Sloppy joes, orange juice, sweet potato, chips, milk

May 15—Chicken nuggets, peaches, green salad, potatoes, milk

West Jefferson Senior Center

May 13—Tuna casserole, fruit salad, spinach, corn bread, milk

May 15—Beef fajitas, apple sauce, rice, refried beans, milk

Load comments