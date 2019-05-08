Rigby Senior Citizens Center
May 9—Beef finger steaks, orange juice, Mexicorn, onion rings, milk
May 10—Roasted pork, fruit cocktail, broccoli, potatoes and gravy, milk
May 13—Chicken penne beak, applesauce, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat roll, milk
May 14—Sloppy joes, orange juice, sweet potato, chips, milk
May 15—Chicken nuggets, peaches, green salad, potatoes, milk
West Jefferson Senior Center
May 13—Tuna casserole, fruit salad, spinach, corn bread, milk
May 15—Beef fajitas, apple sauce, rice, refried beans, milk