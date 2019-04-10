Rigby Senior Citizens Center
April 11—Beef finger steaks, orange juice, string green beans, onion rings, milk
April 12—Chicken penne bake, apples, peas and carrots, noodles, milk
April 15—Deli sandwich, mixed fruit, green salad, chips, milk
April 16—Sloppy joes, orange juice, peas, French fries, milk
April 17—Chicken burger, oranges, baked beans, pasta salad, milk
West Jefferson Senior Center
April 15—Pulled pork, apple sauce, potato salad, whole wheat bun, milk
April 17—Easter ham, fruit salad, carrots and peas, potatoes, milk