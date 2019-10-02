Rigby Senior Citizen Center
Oct. 3 – Spaghetti, orange juice, pea salad, garlic bread, milk
Oct. 4 – Tater tot casserole, oranges, carrots, whole wheat roll, milk
Oct. 7 – Ham fettuccine, applesauce, peas, whole wheat roll, milk
Oct. 8 – Pork nuggets, orange juice, carrots and peas, fried rice, milk
Oct. 9 – Chicken primavera, mixed fruit, sweet potatoes, whole wheat roll, milk
West Jefferson Senior Center
Oct. 7 – Vegetable beef soup, peaches, mixed veggies, whole wheat crackers, milk, warm bread pudding
Oct. 9 – Lasagna, apple crisp, corn and green salad, french bread, milk