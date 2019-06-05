Rigby Senior Citizens Center

June 6—Beef finger steaks, orange juice, Mexicorn, onion rings, milk

June 7— Roasted pork, applesauce, broccoli, potatoes and gravy, milk

June 10— Chicken penne bake, pears, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat roll, milk

June 11—Sloppy joes, orange juice, green beans, chips, milk

June 12— Pork nuggets, pineapple, pea salad, cheesy potatoes, milk

West Jefferson Senior Center

June 10— Vegetable beef soup, melon, mixed veggies, pearl barley, milk

June 12— Stuffed green peppers, pears, rice, cucumber, tomatoes, milk

