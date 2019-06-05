Rigby Senior Citizens Center
June 6—Beef finger steaks, orange juice, Mexicorn, onion rings, milk
June 7— Roasted pork, applesauce, broccoli, potatoes and gravy, milk
June 10— Chicken penne bake, pears, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat roll, milk
June 11—Sloppy joes, orange juice, green beans, chips, milk
June 12— Pork nuggets, pineapple, pea salad, cheesy potatoes, milk
West Jefferson Senior Center
June 10— Vegetable beef soup, melon, mixed veggies, pearl barley, milk
June 12— Stuffed green peppers, pears, rice, cucumber, tomatoes, milk