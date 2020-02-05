Rigby Senior Citizen Center
Feb. 6 – Beef finger steaks, orange juice, Mexicorn, onion rings, milk, dessert
Feb. 7 – French dip sandwiches, applesauce, broccoli, dessert, milk
Feb. 10 – Chicken penne bake, pears, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat roll, milk
Feb. 11 – Sloppy Joes, orange juice, green beans, chips, milk, dessert
Feb. 12 – Pork nuggets, pineapple, pea salad, cheesy potatoes, milk, dessert
West Jefferson Senior Center
Feb. 10 – Taco soup, apples, tomato, corn, peppers, onion, corn chips, milk
Feb. 12 – Country fried steak, strawberries, corn, potatoes and gravy, milk, shortcake