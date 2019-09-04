Rigby Senior Citizen Center

Sept. 5 – Beef finger steaks, orange juice, Mexicorn, onion rings, milk

Sept. 6 – Enchiladas, fruit cocktail, beans, Spanish rice, milk

Sept. 9 – Chicken penne bake, applesauce, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat roll, milk

Sept. 10 – Sloppy Joes, orange juice, sweet potato, chips, milk

Sept. 11 Chicken nuggets, peaches, green salad, potatoes, milk

West Jefferson Senior Center

Sept. 9 – Tomato soup and ham and cheese sandwich, pears, carrot and celery sticks, wheat bread, milk

Sept. 11 – Green bean casserole, peaches, whole wheat roll, milk