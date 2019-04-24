Rigby Senior Citizens Center

April 25—Fish burger, orange juice, cabbage salad, chips, milk

April 26—Roast beef, grapes, peas and carrots, potatoes and gravy, milk

April 29—Meat loaf, bananas, sweet potatoes, macaroni and cheese, milk

April 30—Cod, orange juice, green beans, fried rice, milk

May 1—Sausage wrapped pancakes, apricots, hash browns, scrambled eggs, milk

West Jefferson Senior Center

April 29—Meat pizza, peaches, green salad, whole wheat pizza dough, milk, rice pudding

May 1—Beef stir fry, peaches, carrots, bell peppers, broccoli, rice, milk

