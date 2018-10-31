LEWISVILLE—Don’t forget the Lewisville First Ward Trunk or Treat tonight starting at 6:00 p.m. at the church parking lot. Prizes will be awarded for the best costume and the best decorated trunk. There will also be hot chocolate and donuts!
Congratulations to Cody Cude, son of Dustin and Hollie Cude, who just returned home from the 91st annual Future Farmers of America National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. Cody is one of the four members of the Rigby High School F.F.A. Ag Mechanics team, and they ended up winning ninth place in the nation! Awesome!
Congratulations also to Mikayla Meyers, daughter of Brian and Loretta Myers, who received her F.F.A. American Degree! Only one percent of F.F.A. members go on to receive this degree, so this is a pretty major accomplishment. Mikayla, Brian and Loretta flew to Indianapolis to attend the National Convention and take in some of the local sites. They were even lucky enough to attend a Garth Brooks concert!
Kliff and Beverly Bramwell are grandparents again! Their daughter, Lexi Kelley, and her husband, Devin, of Shelley, welcomed a baby boy into their family. Due to health issues, he was born via C-Section at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Charles Kelley weighed six pounds, seven ounces, and he’s doing well. Kliff and Bev were able to travel to Utah from their mission in Nauvoo, Illinois, and be with Lexi. Mom and baby are doing well. Big sister, Josie, age two, is so excited to have a new baby brother.
The Menan Stake is having an Especially For Youth program entitled, “Love Who You Are,” on Saturday, Nov. 10, from 10:00 a.m. until noon at the Stake Center. Youth in the stake ages 14 to 18 are invited to attend; lunch will follow the program. Sunday dress.
Our own Rebecca Squires traveled to Bay County, Florida, to assist the Hurricane Michael victims. She is a part of the response/recovery team working in volunteer and donations management.
The Lewisville Second Ward Relief Society is having a “Pie Night” on Thursday, Nov. 1, at 7:00 p.m. at the church. If you make a yummy pie, please bring the pie and the recipe that evening.
Thanks to everyone who donated to the Scouting For Food drive held last Saturday. Items donated will be distributed to the needy in our area.
Congratulations to Tristan Selman, son of Scott and Emily Selman, who was recently ordained to the office of Elder in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is a member of the Lewisville First Ward.
Janeal Nield recently returned home from a fun trip to Washington with her daughter, Lindsey, where she was able to see her newest grandbaby, Alden Kyle Nield, the son of Kyle and Madi Nield. She was also able to take in a football game with another grandson, Cammon Cooper, son of Tara and Cole Cooper. He plays for the Washington State University Cougars.
We welcome Richard and Patricia Henington to Lewisville! They live on 3200 East, and Richard works for Skaar’s Feedlot.
Happy Birthday today to Rachel Burt, Caleb Cude and Hallie Walker! Other birthdays this week include: Nov. 1 – Keegan Clark; Nov. 2 – Benz Briggs and Helene Taylor; Nov. 3 – Sharon Casper, Dennis Browning, Randy Drake, Heather Harris and Paul Korth; Nov. 4 – Kendall Austin; Nov. 5 – Lester VanLeuven; and Nov. 6 – Emily Selman, Kerry Jensen and Steve Purcell.
Have a happy and safe Halloween!
