LEWISVILLE — Ashley Meyers, daughter of Brian and Loretta Meyers, recently received her mission call. She was called to the Washington Seattle Mission and will begin her 18–month service on Jan. 6, 2021.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will have a Face–to–Face event: “Young Women: Celebrating 150 Years” with the Young Women General Presidency – Bonnie H. Cordon, Michelle Craig and Becky Craven. Young Women around the world are invited to join them as they celebrate the sesquicentennial anniversary of the Young Women organization. The event will be broadcast at 4:00 p.m. Nov. 15 from the Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, and can be viewed via the Church satellite system, ChurchofJesusChrist.org, Facebook, Youtube, BYUtv, and other media. Those who cannot join the event live may watch it later on Face2Face.ChurchofJesusChrist.org or Youtube any time after the event begins.
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 12 – Gary Kearsley and Megan Petersen; Nov. 13 – Beverly Bramwell; Nov. 14 – Mark Williamson, Lee Miller and Bret Lee; Nov. 15 – Lori Drake and Jesse Bemis; Nov. 16 – Kevin Anderson; Nov. 17 – Karen Madsen.
If you have news of announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.