LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville Book Club is meeting this evening to discuss their book for the month, “In This Together,” by Ann Romney. They will meet at the home of Donetta Fife at 7:00 p.m.
•
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is holding a Church–wide Youth Music Festival this evening at 6:00 p.m. It will be a pre–recorded virtual global concert and can be watched on YouTube.com/StrivetoBe, ChurchofJesusChrist.org, or Facebook Live.
•
Loretta Meyers was sustained as the new Primary President in the Lewisville First Ward. She takes the place of Kelsey Hawkes, who was released. Counselors, Kristen Widdison and Mary Ellsworth, and secretary, Michell Walker, will remain in the presidency.
•
Happy Birthday this week to: March 18 – B.J. Jardine; March 19 – Mary Bates and Johnny Erickson; March 20 – Joseph Hively; March 21 – Emmett Baird and Nuvain Blackburn; March 22 – Byron Webster and Tawnie Raymond; March 23 – Kathleen Kinghorn, Briggs Petersen and Kolden Smith.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.