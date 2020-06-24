GARFIELD — As of June 13, we are in the Governor’s Stage 4 in Idaho. It goes thru June 26.
The Garfield book club are meeting at 7:00 p.m. at Jana Snedaker’s home. They will be discussing the book “Seven Miracles That Saved America” by Chris and Ted Stewart.
4H/FFA youth who are showing livestock at the fair need to be at a meeting tonight at 6:00 p.m. at the 4H building at the fairgrounds.
Independence Day Celebrations at Jefferson County Lake June 27. There will be food vendors, boat and kayak rentals, basketball/volleyball tournaments and playing on the lake. Parker Larsen a student at Ririe High School and a member of the local singing group S.O.S. (“Singer’s on Stage”) will sing the National Anthem. There will also be fireworks in the evening.
Chad Curtis and his family moved from the Garfield area June 17. People in the area helped them move.
A Fire Prevention Order has been enacted for the state of Idaho May 10 to October 20. Check idahofireinfo.com for more information.
A graveside service for Susan Carter James was held June 15 at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.
Diane Meyers is holding an empty nester book club for members of the Garfield First LDS Ward every Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Dress casual and meet at the Meyers for a discussion on the Book of Mormon. If you would like to participate, contact Diane.
Recently the Rigby YSA Ward helped with a stake service project at Beaver Dick Park. There was a BBQ afterwards.
The First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has approved new clothing guidelines for some missionaries. They said that “these exceptions will be determined by Area Presidencies and missionaries will be notified by their mission president if these exceptions apply to their teaching area.”
92 temples of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are now open in the Phase 1 as of June 21.
The Rigby High School 2019-2020 Chamber Singers are on YouTube. It is a virtual choir singing “Angele Dei”-Susan LaBarr. The internet link can be found on the “Rigby Trojans Athletics” Facebook. It was posted on June 17.
Chad Martin, Superintendent of Jefferson School District 251, sent out an email June 16 stating that school begins on Sept. 2, 2020. He said “safety measures will include making hand sanitizer available, implementing social distancing where possible, emphasizing hand washing, providing the option to wear face masks and sending symptomatic students home.” More information can be found on the school website.
Twenty-one 4H kids participated in the District Horse Judging Contest June 11. They had the top 11 horse judges.
4-H finished up their first blitz week. Lots of kids were able to participate in their day camps and all of them were filled.
A two day 4H camp was held at the Jefferson County Fair grounds from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m June 22-23. The kids were fed lunch and dinner there.
Movies in the Park: Enjoy a movie outdoors with Movies in the Park at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls every second and fourth Friday of the month. “Wayne’s World” will be shown on June 26. Movies start at dark.
Happy Birthday to the following: June 24 – Keegan Butterfield; June 25 – Embery Knighton; June 26 – Abbie Armstrong; June 27 – Isak Knighton; June 30 – Kathy Hulse
If you have news, announcements, birthdays or anniversaries you would like put in the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.