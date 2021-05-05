GARFIELD — People in Garfield are enjoying the nice Spring weather. Some youth are enjoying being able to play soccer and run track. Other people are cleaning out flower beds and working on their gardens.
•
Chantrie Anderson and her family of Garfield went to help clean up the Annis Little Butte Cemetery on April 29. They also invited other people in the Garfield area to help them.
•
A Kite Festival will be held from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 15 at the Rigby High School’s north lawn area. It is free for everyone to come and participate.
•
Love and sympathy go out to the family of Dennis and Roze Baker. Their son Matthew Adam Baker passed away on April 25, 2021. The Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints provided a luncheon following the funeral service of Matthew Adam Baker on Saturday.
•
The Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints held a service project at the Clark home on April 30. They repaired a fence and set about 35 posts and tightened up some areas of the fence line.
•
The Garfield Book Club met last Wednesday night at Jana Snedaker’s home and discussed the book “Snow Flower and the Secret Fan.” The book for May is “Guide Me to Eternity” by Christine Tuttle Monsen with Stan Zenk.
•
Mike and Diane Meyers recently got another grand son. This makes almost 50 grandchildren for them. Congratulations!
•
Mark and Patricia Cole and their daughter are new to the Garfield area. They have moved into the Autumn Heights Subdivision. Welcome to Garfield!
•
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints played glow in the dark volleyball on April 26 for their family home evening activity.
•
The Relief Society of the Rigby YSA Ward is invited to the Rexburg 4th YSA Stake Relief Society “Fiesta.” They will be celebrating families and it will be held at 6 p.m. May 7 at the Porter Park Building (170 W. 1st S. in Rexburg). Dinner will be catered by Costa Vida. It will be casual dress and please bring an electronic device.
•
Eric and Katie Torres and their children are new to the Autumn Heights Subdivision in Garfield. Welcome to Garfield!
•
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208 – 709 – 6145.