LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to newlyweds, Stetson and Shelby Ellsworth Fisher, who were married on June 18. A reception was held in their honor that evening at The Barn on First Street in Idaho Falls. Shelby is the daughter of David and Suanne Ellsworth, and Stetson is the son of Paul and Lori Fisher, of Salmon. They will make their home in Lewisville.
Brian and Loretta Meyers have a new grandbaby. Their daughter, Nitchele Dye and her husband, Spencer, are the proud parents of their second child, a baby boy. His name will be Dakoda Mel Dye, and big sister, Harper, welcomes him home.
Patsi Hinckley recently underwent her second hip replacement surgery, and true to form, is already up and about. We wish her a quick recovery.
Happy Birthday to: today - John Vranes and Tyce Hawkes; June 25 - Andrew Hively; June 28 - Jazmine Walker; June 29 - Mary Bennett; June 30 - Cheryl Taylor.
