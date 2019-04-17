Mickelsens welcome baby boy

CLARK COUNTY—Springtime shows itself in many beautiful ways around here. There are daffodils and tulips ready to show their colors. Crocus are in full bloom. The mountains still get some dusting of new snow and as is usual for April, the temperatures vary. We may use a car heater in the morning and then in the afternoon turn on the A/C!
Hopefully there will be warm weather for the Lions Club Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday. It will be held at Waring Park at 10 a.m. Kids in pre-school through sixth grade are welcome to the hunt. Co-chairs for the Easter Egg Hunt, Lisa Clements and Elise Doschades, said that they have some extra surprises in the eggs this year. Lions Club members worked together to finish filling the eggs at their monthly meeting.
On Easter Sunday the Dubois Community Baptist Church will have a “sunrise service” at 8 a.m. followed by brunch (pot luck with breakfast foods) for all at 10 a.m. Then there will be a Cowboy Church service there after the meal.
Last Sunday at the Spencer Grill, a busload of hockey players from Canada stopped in for an early dinner. They are the Alberta AEROS Elite men’s hockey team. Their team is an elite team that is based in Edmonton. Team members are sixteen to twenty years old. The group was headed to Ogden, Utah for a tournament. Their bus driver, who is also their planner for food and lodging, told me that he had called ahead several days to reserve food and seats at the Spencer Grill. Most of the players were going to be playing in their first tournament games.
The Dubois Lions Club had a visit from the 39East District Governor on April 10. Governor Craig Torgeson and his wife live in Soda Springs. He inducted two new Lions Club members, Jennifer and Cole Dernoll. Her mother, Jerry Pfenninger, was their sponsor. Mr. Torgeson also presented club achievement awards earned for the past Lions Centennial year. An award of the Governor’s patch went to Dubois Lions Club President Lisa Ward. Bonnie Stoddard was presented a Lions Club Centennial pin.
Annual scholarships given to graduating seniors by the Dubois Lions Club are the result of community calendar sales. This year there are five scholarships to be presented in the amounts of $1,000, $500, and $250. The local club is to be commended for working hard to earn money to award.
Beaver Creek Ward members worked on giving Dubois a springtime face-lift last Saturday. They met at 9 a.m. for a community clean-up. Some of the youth who helped at the clean-up then went home to clean themselves up to go to the high school Junior Prom. Before the dance, some couples went out for dinner in other towns. Then they danced the night away with the theme of “A Walk in Time.”
Volleyball players are needed to take part in the Clark County Community Volleyball Tournament on April 25 at the high school gym. The fun begins at 6 p.m. There is a fee for each team member. There will be food available at the concessions stand. All proceeds will go to the school volleyball program. Contact Michelle Ames at 208-576-9670 for more information.
Garden plants are for sell by the Clark County school Ag and Natural Resources classes and the FFA. Their program is called “Plants on Demand.” If you want to order plants and/or bring your own seeds to be started, contact Ag teacher Greg Egan by calling the high school office or stop in and see the greenhouse outside of the school shop during school hours.
A STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) grant was awarded to Holly Maraist, the 21st Century Director for Clark County Schools. It is a STEM kit that includes over $600 worth of supplies to be used by local students. Maraist and elementary school teacher Jolene Johnson attended a training in Twin Falls to learn how to apply the kit in classrooms and then how to analyze data and report the use of the supplies.
The “Bobcats Beyond the Bell” after school program that is coordinated by Ms. Holly Maraist has been selected as a pilot site for a jazz music program. Students will take part in the Lincoln Center’s After school Content External Program. It will be an exciting program to promote students’ creativity and uses jazz music to help with learning concepts in social studies, science, math and physical education. Social-emotional skills will be expanded as well. Our school is one of only thirty- two others to use the curriculum in being part of the pilot program.
District Six school honor bands met in Rexburg at BYU-Idaho today for band festival. Music teacher Michelle Stewart and some of her students took part.
Bobcat track athletes have a meet tomorrow in Carey. Their next meet will be with Butte County on April 23.
It is time again for Parent/Teacher Conferences at our schools. April 18 will be the day for that. Lindy Ross Elementary will have their Book Fair that same day and there will be a family STEM night. Please call the elementary or high school office for further details.
Make sure to make plans to be at the Clark County Maker Fair on May 9 from 5 until 9 p.m. Last year the fair proved to be a wonderful way to bring together many talents in our community. Call the school district office / Holly Maraist to reserve a space to share your special projects.
High School Rodeo at the Mud Lake arena will take place on Friday and Saturday. Friday events begin at 6 p.m. with Saturday events begin at 9 a.m. with slack stock for junior high rodeo athletes to use. There are usually delicious concession foods available at that rodeo.
Coltin and Amanda Mickelsen of Dubois are the proud parents of a son, Klancey Theodore. He was born on April 8, weighing in at six pounds eight ounces and 20 inches tall. His grandparents are Shane and Amy Mickelsen of Clark County and Kent and Veda Young of Idaho Falls.
A son was born to Travis and Sarah (Foster) Smith of Leadore on April 11. He is the grandson of Jerry Foster of Leadore and the late Debbie (Doschades) Foster who was a Clark County Bobcat. Sarah and Travis named their son Kayden.
Chief Deputy John Clements of the Clark County Sheriff’s office was given a certificate at the County Commissioner’s meeting on April 8. It is from the State of Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST). He fulfilled the requirements for Master Peace Officer. The certification is for achieving the maser level of law enforcement with advanced and/or specialized training. He was presented the certificate by Sheriff Bart May.
Brenda Laird, Clark County Librarian, will be selecting one book a week as the “Feature Read” for all ages. This week the book is “Wonder” by R. J. Palacio. It was on the New York Times Bestseller list and has been made into a movie.
Happy Birthday today to McCoy Morton, Jake Johnson, Kelly Shaw, Katie Billman, Lana Tomlinson, Riggin Keller, Rhett Ricks, Dylan Noer, Jacob Schroeder, and Susanna Baker; April 18 – Barbara Tarran, Morgan Hurst, April Berg, Dave Zweifel, and Garret Kidd; April 19 (Good Friday) – Catlin Dickson and Mary Ann Funk; April 20 – Brandon Johnston, Mariana Figeroa Martinez, Ashley Zweifel, Amanda Carver, Colby Ward, and Dillon Laird; April 21 (Easter Sunday) – Eva Kozloff and Lynse Morris; April 22- Jonny Doherty, Byron Tavenner, Sandra Jacobson, and JoEllen Bramwell, April 23 – Slade Barrett, Hayden Billman, Salvador Cano, Jeremy Milloway, Mason Fenn, Karen Wilson, Braxton Talamantez, and Joann Shenton.
Wedding Greetings today to Casey and Melissa Smith; April 18 – Charles and Karen Wilson; April 20 -Brock and Kodi Egan.