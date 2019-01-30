MENAN—The Jefferson School District No. 251 will not be having school Feb. 1 due to parent teacher conferences.
The Menan Stake will be having baptisms Feb. 2 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for times.
All residents are invited to come and play pickleball Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Menan Stake Center.
The Rexburg 4th Young Single Adult Stake will have Institute Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. that will be held at the Porter Park Church in Rexburg. There’s also a Family History class that will be held Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. that will be held at the Porter Park Building.
The Midway Elementary School lunch Menu for this week is: Jan. 30- Outrageous Orange Chicken, chicken flavored rice, groovy green beans, fruit snacks, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 31- Rockin Chicken Sandwich, whole wheat bun, bandit pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 4-Crispy Corn Dog, bandit pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 5- Chef’s chicken fried beef, spudzilla mashed potatoes, brown gravy, whole wheat bun, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Jan. 30- Cindy Haight; Feb. 2- Caryn Raymond; Feb. 3- Shirley Poole; Feb. 4- Danise Daw.
