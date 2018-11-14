MENAN—The Menan Chili Cook-off was a success. This was put on to raise money to build a new library for the Menan-Annis-Grant area. Chili cook-off winners include Tad Haight, Mike Miller and an employee from Teton House. The name of the employee was not available by press time.
The Jefferson School District #251 will be out of school Nov. 19 to 23 due to the trimester being done and Thanksgiving break.
The Menan 1st Ward Relief Society will be having a cookie swap Nov. 15 at 6pm at the Menan red brick church.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch for this week is: Nov. 14- Walking Taco, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk; Nov. 15- Chicken Burger, whole wheat bun, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Nov. 16- Hearty Chicken Soup, cheese filled bread stick, groovy green beans, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 14- Jessica Reeves; Nov. 15- Carol Livermont; Nov. 17- Raysna Repass; Nov. 18- Ashley Munns; Nov. 19- Mary Lou Peterson, Angie Campbell; Nov. 20- Lauren Gunderson.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.