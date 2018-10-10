MENAN—The Menan 3rd Ward Scouts will be having Pack Meeting Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center.
The Menan 3rd Ward Relief Society will be meeting Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center.
The Menan City Council will be meeting Oct.11 at 7 p.m. at the Menan City Building. Everyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Jefferson School District #251 will not have school Oct. 12 due to Parent Teacher Conferences.
Midway Elementary will be having their Fall Carnival Oct. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Midway Elementary. They will have games, food and fun.
Midway Elementary School lunch menu for this week is: Oct. 10- Super Hero Taco, Pirates pick golden corn, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 11- Whole Wheat bun, bandit pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 15- Burrito Blaster, salsa, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits, good cookie and milk; Oct. 16- Crispy Crazy Nuggets, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, steamed broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Oct. 11- Brenda Artega Oct. 12- Brandi Thompson.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.