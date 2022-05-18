MENAN — The Menan Stake will be having Seminary Graduation 6 p.m. on May 22 at the Menan Stake Center.
•
Seniors from Menan graduating this year: Ember Mendoza, Emma Thueson, Adam Fullmer, Jared South, William South, Joseph Oliphant, Logan Thomas, Jaxon Fullmer, Jenna Yearsley, Mercedes Escobar, Azure Wahnschaffe, Sam Jacobson, Hayden Judy, Archer Taylor, Wyatt Kauer, Sophie Smith, Hadley Good, Kamiah Close, Shylee Campbell, Owen Bronson, Kaleb Burnette, Michael Campbell, Diego Martinez and Bridger Grover.
•
The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library Public Story Hour for this week is: Storytime in a Box sponsored by PBS Kids. It will be held on Tuesdays at 1:30pm and on Wednesdays at 10:30am to accommodate all the children that come.
•
Midway Elementary will be having a BOGO Book Fair May 16–20. Hours will be: Monday from 8am–12:30pm, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 8 a.m. –3 p.m. and Friday from 8–11:30 a.m.
•
Midway Elementary will be having a Family Fun Run 6pm on May 23 at Midway Elementary. It will be a 1 mile run, dinner and awards for the Pace Runners.
•
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: May 18 – Ham and Cheese Sandwiches, baby carrots, bug bite graham crackers, fruit choice and milk; May 19 –Cheeseburger, pinto beans, french fries, ketchup, fruit choice and milk; May 20 – Tuna Fish Sandwich, baby carrots, condiments, Lay’s chips, fruit choice and milk. The last week of school will be Cook’s Choice.
•
Happy Birthday to: May 20 – Marilyn Nelson May 24 – Aubrey Eaton.
•
If you have anything you’d like the people of Menan to know, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.