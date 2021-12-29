MENAN — The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library will be closed this week for Christmas Break. They will resume their normal hours Jan. 3.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Winter Hours will be: Monday 1-7 p.m., Tuesday 1-5 p.m. Wednesday 10am-5pm and Thursday-Friday 1-5 p.m. These hours will start Jan. 3.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story for this week (Jan. 4-5) is: Snowmen. The Story Hours are held on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. to accommodate all the children that come and participate.
The Menan 2nd Ward will be meeting at 9 a.m. starting Jan. 2.
The Menan 1st Ward will be meeting at 11:30 a.m. starting Jan. 2.
Happy New Years everyone!
Midway Elementary is having a Reading for Education Fundraiser. If you want to support this fundraiser, go to the Jefferson School District #251 website, go to schools, click on Midway Elementary and it will be there.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Jan. 3- Burrito, salsa, carrots, fruit choice and milk; Jan. 4- Ripper Pizza, salad with broccoli, fruit choice and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Dec. 29- LaDee Raymond; Jan. 1- Kim Chapple; Jan. 2- Becky Barrow, Sue Shppen; Jan. 3- Sheila Simon; Jan. 4- Lori Williamson.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.