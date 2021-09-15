Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
MENAN — Midway Elementary School will be having Picture Day Sept. 21.
•
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library started up the weekly Story Hour. It will be held Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. There will be themes for each week as well as an activity.
•
The Jefferson School Dist. #251 will be having a Love and Logic Class this Fall. It will be held 7-8:30pm Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27 Nov. 3 and 10 at Jefferson Elementary. Please follow the District’s COVID protocols when attending the classes. If you have any other questions, please contact Rob Close at Jefferson Elementary by either calling the school or emailing him at rclose@sd251.org.
•
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Sept. 15- Sloppy Joe on a bun, green beans, fruit choices and milk; Sept. 16- Ripper Pizza, salad with broccoli, fruit choices and milk; Sept. 17- Chicken Strip Basket, fruit choices and milk; Sept. 20- Hot Diggity Dog, black beans, golden fries, fruit choices and milk; Sept. 21- Chicken Nuggets, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, mixed vegetables, fruit choices and milk.
•
There are no birthdays this week.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.