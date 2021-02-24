MENAN — Midway Elementary is having a Daddy/Daughter dance at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Menan Town Hall. If you haven’t purchased a ticket at this time, you can purchase them that night at the door.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Feb. 24 – Super Chicken Nachos, x–ray vision carrots, whole wheat bun, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 25 –Hamburger, whole wheat bun, golden fries, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 26 – Friday’s Curbside Meal: Peanut Butter & Jelly, mixed vegetables, fruit, chocolate chunk cookie and milk; March 1 – Italian Dunker Cheesy Bread, x–ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; March 2 – Game Day Pizza, salad with broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Feb. 25 – Julie Blackburn; March 1 – Nancy Hancock; March 2 – Joy Hancock.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.