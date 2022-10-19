MENAN — The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hour for this week (Oct. 18 and 19) is: Monsters. The Story Hours will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays to accommodate all the children that like to come.
The Jefferson School District #251 is offering Love and Logic classes beginning from 7-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the Jefferson Elementary School Library. There will be a $10 cost for the manual that you’ll be using. If you have any other questions, please call Rob Close at (208)745-0758.
Midway Elementary School will be having their Halloween Carnival from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Midway Elementary. There will be games, prizes, photos, face painting, Spook Alley, food, and a lot more fun.
The Menan Stake Center will be having the carpet and the upholstery cleaned Oct. 25.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Oct. 19 — Tater Tot Casserole, whole wheat roll, green beans, fruit choice and milk; Oct. 20 — Fish sticks, French fries, ketchup, fruit choice and milk; Oct. 21 — Ham and Cheese Sandwich, baby carrots, oranges, Lay’s chips, and milk; Oct. 24 — Mini Corndogs, French fries, mixed vegetables, ketchup, fruit choice and milk; Oct. 25 — Chicken Chunks, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, steamed broccoli, fruit choice and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Oct. 19 — Anita Cottle Oct. 20 — KaDee Kimmel, Christina Rasmussen.
If you have anything you'd like to the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.
