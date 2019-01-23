MENAN—Midway Elementary School will be having a mother/son game night Jan. 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Venue in Rigby.
Jace and Taliah Kellogg are parents again to a little boy. His name’s Jack Fritz. He was born Jan. 4. He joins big sisters Lilly Adora and Paisley Mae and big brother Brigham Herbert. Grandparents are Roy and Barbara Kellogg of Lancaster, Calif. and Bruce and Gina Jackson of Magrath, Alberta, Canada.
Brandon and J’Lene Close are parents again to a little boy. His name is Dehklan Paul. He was born Jan. 10. He joins big sisters Kamiah Breeze, Braelyn Sage, Chelsea Meg and Kynzie Paige. Grandparents are Martha and Ric Close of Wash. and Scott and Mary Blackham of Terreton.
The Midway Elementary School lunch for this week is: Jan. 23-Super Hero Taco, Pirate’s pick golden corn, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 24- Hamburger, whole wheat bun, bandit pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 25- Super Beef Nachos, fresh veggies, fruit and milk; Jan. 28- Burrito, blaster salsa, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits, good cookie and milk; Jan. 29- Crispy Crazy nuggets, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, steamed broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Jan. 26- Susan Hunting, Chelsi Anderson; Jan. 27- Talia Kellogg.
If you have anything you’d like the people of Menan to know, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.