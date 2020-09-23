MENAN — Rigby High School recently had their Homecoming week. There was a Homecoming parade and football game to end the week.

Roger and Jacque Munns of Island Park, formerly of Menan, recently had a grandson, Brenner, get baptized. He’s the son of Eric and Angela Salce of Pocatello.

Austin and Rachel Ogden of Rigby are parents again. They had a baby boy this past week. He joins a big brother and sister. Grandparents are Roger and Susan Young of Menan and Pam McCaskill of Australia and Greg Ogden of Oklahoma.

Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Sept. 23 – Scrumptious Sloppy Joe, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk; Sept. 24 – Game Day Pizza, groovy green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Sept. 25 – Chicken Strip Basket, fantastic fruits and milk; Sept. 28 – Dynamite Enchiladas, whole wheat breadstick, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk; Sept. 29 – Crispy Crazy Nuggets, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, whole wheat bun, mixed vegetables, fantastic fruits and milk.

Happy Birthday to: Sept. 26 – Kathryn Jones, Nicole Overfield; Sept. 27 – Charlene Thomas; Sept. 28 – Kathleen Storms; Sept. 29 – Nancy Shippen.

If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.