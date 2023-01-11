MENAN—The Menan City Council will be meeting at 7 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the Menan City Building. Everyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Jefferson School District #251 will not have school Jan. 16 due to it being Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hour for this week (Jan. 10 and 11) is: Winter Fun. This will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Midway Elementary 5th Graders will be starting a Ski Day on Jan. 17 at Kelly Canyon. Those 5th Graders that go will be dismissed at 2:10 p.m. and the bus will be leaving at 2:15 p.m. It will be held every Tuesday until Feb. 7, which will be the last day. This will be for 4 weeks. Make sure you have everything turned in so that your student can go.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Jan. 11—Fish sticks, French fries, tartar sauce, fruit choice and milk; Jan. 12—Chili, saltine crackers, green beans, cinnamon roll, fruit choice and milk; Jan. 13—Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, baby carrots, Lay’s potato chips, fruit choice and milk; Jan. 17—Chicken Fried Beef, steamed carrots, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, fruit choice and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Jan. 15—Darcy Skaar Jan. 17—Colette Hammon.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of the Menan or Annis Area, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.
