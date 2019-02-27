MENAN—The Jefferson School District #251 2nd Trimester will end Feb. 28.
Jefferson School District #251 will have no school March 1 due to Teacher Work Dayy
Midway Elementary will be participating in a Readathon March 1 through 8.
Rod and Earlene Poole spent a few days this past week in Boise. It was the Winter sales meeting and banquet for Nutrien Ag Solutions where Rod works. Also attending were Monte Thorngren and Riley Timmons.
The Menan Stake will be having Stake Baptisms March 2 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for times.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hour is held on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Everyone’s invited to come and play pickelball on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Menan Stake Center.
The Rexburg 4th Young Single Adult Stake will be having Institute Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Porter Park Building in Rexburg. There will also be a Family History class Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Porter Park Building.
The Midway Elementary School lunch menu for this week is: Feb. 27- Walking Taco, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 28- Chicken Burger, whole wheat bun, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; March 4- “Say Cheese” Quesadilla, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; March 5- Game Day Pizza, salad with broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: March 1- Nancy Hancock; March 2- Joy Hancock; March 5- Barbara Hancock, Tracy Keetch.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.