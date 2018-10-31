GARFIELD—There will be a trunk or treat held at the Church on Halloween night starting at 5:30 p.m. in the back parking lot. A dinner will precede the festivities.
Scouting for Food was held Saturday and the people were really generous. It was a great turnout! Thank You!
Ron and Donna Wilding went to Oregon and enjoyed visiting with Kevin, their son, and his family. Then they went to Georgia to be with their son Blake and his family. It was so fun that they decided to go to New York and visit Brad and his family. They then traveled to Vermont to see the fall colors and visit some church history stops. They then stopped in Coeur D’Alene to see their son Doug and his family. They spent several days with their daughter Audrey and her family. They had such a great time. They are glad to be home and to hear of their grandson’s birth. That makes three for their son Ryan and his wife.
The children practiced for weeks for the Primary Program. It was a real great show.
There was a Multi-Stake Dance at the Rigby Stake Center for all 9 to 11-year-olds. They all seemed to have a good time getting acquainted.
November 3rd and 4th will be the Stake Conference for the East Rigby Stake.
The Relief Society is having a function called the Elijah Project from Nov. 13 to 17. On the 13th, there will be dinner at 6:30 p.m. Attend the Temple anytime that week or there are designated sessions: one on the 14th at 7 p.m. and another on the 15th at 9 a.m. You may attend both of these sessions.
Members of the Arlo Blanchard family competed in a disc golf tournament last weekend in Spokane Wash. They met on Sunday to enjoy each others company and have a great dinner.
Megan and Blake Portmann welcomed a new baby girl named Silvia Lynnley Portmann on Oct 21.
Janessa and Taymen Greger, from Utah, visited their grandmother Norma Rounds over the weekend. Norma was also visited by Melissa Hamilton, with her three children, Amelia, Sam and Mazey. Norma was also visited by her son, Rod Rounds.
The Single Adults carved pumpkins at the Church last Monday night for Halloween. They had a real good time.
Ilene Matthews spent two weeks tending the grandchildren. She worked for days putting up 52 quarts of apple sauce.
The Singles of Garfield 1st ward got together at the home of Sharon Store and enjoyed supper and speakers.
Dane Mikkola, 5th grader at Rigby, played for the football team. He reports lots of fun. He is anxious to find out if they are going to play baseball indoors during the month of January.
Pam Mikkola is noted for running the marathon. This time she ran the marathon on Oct. 13 in Pocatello. She ran 23 miles in under two hours. Her sister and brother-in-law also participated. They all finished the race. We thank the Mikkola family for there cause “Race to Feed the Hungry.”
Everybody enjoyed a special choir at the Rigby High School on Tuesday night. The ward participants were Sarah Reese and Brianna Thornton.
Last weekend, Stephanie Munns, Lynette Clark, and Tiffany Jenkins all went to Utah to visit with Sondi Butikofer. They enjoyed the Temple, shopping, rodeo, and went to church. We miss them here because that took most of the Presidency.