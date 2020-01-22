GARFIELD — The Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints standards night was held Jan. 14 for all youth and youth leaders.
A January 2020 worldwide devotional was held for the young adults ages 18 to 30 on Jan. 12. It was transmitted live on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints satellite system, ChurchofJesusChrist.org, and other media. Todd Christofferson, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Katherine Christofferson were the featured speakers. The devotional can be viewed on the Church’s website archived under the media library.
The Rigby South Stake had a Stake Baptism Preview “It’s Great to be 8” Jan. 12. This was held for children who were turning 8. Their parents were also invited to attend. They also had refreshments.
Congratulations to Chris and Kyle Blanchard. They now have a baby girl after having four sons. Her name is Aria ReNae Blanchard. Chris is the son of Marlow and Sharon Blanchard.
Congratulations to Pamela Mikkola for competing in her first triathlon.
This summer there will be a Stake Girls Camp June 15 to 19. The camp will be held at Rock Creek Girls Camp in Ashton, Idaho. More information will come later.
There are basketball pick up games at 9 p.m. Thursday night for the Garfield LDS First Ward Elders at the Rigby South Stake Center. The games started Jan. 9.
Pickleball is held at 9 a.m. every Thursday at the Garfield LDS Church in the gym. All are welcome, regardless of experience.