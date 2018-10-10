GARFIELD—Lonnie and Kathleen Mcomber took a trip to West Yellowstone. They saw all the sights, wild animals and enjoyed each minute of their trip.
•
Zach Rassmusen resident of Utah, and and great-grandson of Norma Rounds visited Norma in her home. They talked about his upcoming mission to Guam. He is very excited and will miss her while he is gone.
•
The Single Adults watched “The Cokeville Miracle” for their activity. They shared treats and enjoyed the message of the movie.
•
Many Single Adults from the Garfield 1st Ward met at the home of Norma Rounds. They had a nice Pizza dinner and enjoyed each others company.
•
Melynda Gessel attended a nursing convention in Salt Lake City this past week. She is very excited about the new improvements that are being made in the medical world.
•
Ilene Matthews ended her canning for the season. She was finally able to put her pressure cooker away and jars filled with the abundant harvest this year.
•
Phyllis Radford turned 87 recently. She is doing great. She feels extremely young and the only thing aging in her home is her rocking chair.
•
Women in the Garfield area enjoyed the Womens Session of General Conference put on by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. It was broadcast from Salt Lake City and will be held in the fall session of Conference.
•
Garfield 1st Ward all gathered together for their Sunday School. There they were able to listen to President Olaveson as well as other member from the ward.
•
Heather Thornton had a wonderful visit from her brothers and sisters. They love getting together. Her daughter Brianna now teaches dance in Rigby. Rebecca her other daughter works at the call center.
•
Garfield 1st Ward will be doing craft and quilting on Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. Come and enjoy meeting people from the ward and making new friends.
•
Dan Mikkola received his Scouting Arrow of Light on Wednesday night at Pack Meeting. Dax Axeman received his Wolf Award. Ryker Knighton also received his Wolf Award. The award ceremony was held at the home of Heidi Turner. They enjoyed a campfire where they made s’mores.
•
Scouting for food will be held locally on Oct. 27. If you have anything that is non-perishable that you would like to give they will pick it up from your home.
•
South Fork District cub scout activity will be held Oct. 20 at 9 a.m. at the Rigby Stake Center
•
Ranae Atwood had her hip replaced. She came home Wednesday and is feeling like it was a great success.
•
Ned and Nina Hawkins enjoyed side-by-side ride to Island Park. The scenery was great and the company was even better. They had a total of seven machines.
•
Debbie Christensen is the leader of a dance group consisting of 200 participants in four different groups.
•
Pam Mikkola says that her son Porter plays football. They have won their last two games and Porter scored a touchdown.
•
Jack and Debbie Handley who moved from Idaho Falls to Garfield now have 26 grandchildren. She is now working as a receptionist for the Idaho Falls LDS temple. She has spent time in Arizona and California visiting her grandchildren.