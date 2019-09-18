GARFIELD — Ned and Susanne Hawkins welcomed another grandbaby to their family. Dustin and Lexus Hawkins are parents to a little baby girl, Harley Ann Hawkins. She was born Sept. 6.
•
Dayrl and Diane McMullin’s grandson, Michael Carney, got engaged to Melissa Nguyen in Las Vegas, Nev. Michael convinced Melissa to go skydiving with him. They jumped out of the airplane at 18,000 feet. On the way down, Melissa saw a huge message on the ground that said, “Melissa, will you marry me?” Michael landed first and when Melissa landed she found Michael on his knee with a wedding ring. She said “Yes!”
•
Justin and Pam Mikkola finished building their new home toward the Ririe dry beds. They are currently moving into their new home and excited for their new adventure. They will be missed in Garfield First Ward.
•
The Garfield First Ward Primary Program practice will be held 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 21. The youth will be practicing their program which will be held Sept. 22 at noon during sacrament meeting at the Garfield Church.
•
All the Garfield First Ward Young Women had a joint activity held at Jason Thornton’s home. They watched the film “Love, Kennedy” in preparation for the fireside that was held Sept. 15.
•
The next Garfield First Ward Relief Society Temple Trip will be Sept. 27. Meet at the Garfield church at 8:50 a.m. to carpool for the 10 a.m. session at the Idaho Falls Temple.
•
Garfield First Ward held their Relief Society activity “Bring Your Harvest” Sept. 7 in the evening. They shared fruits of their labors and discussed canning. They also shared their favorite preserves and the recipes.
•
Garfield First Ward attended the Sept. 8 Linger Longer which was held after the church meetings. Due to the rainy weather, they had to move the event inside the church. They ate finger foods and got to know each other.
•
Garfield Fourth Ward has a new bishopric. The new bishop is Trent Harris, first counselor is Eric Larsen, second counselor is Will Reeder and secretary is Richard Powell.
•
The Spanish Ward Young Men went to the Salt Lake City Temple Sept. 7. They did baptisms for the dead and toured the buildings on Temple Square.
•
The Spanish Ward Young Women for mutual watched the film “Love, Kennedy” in preparation for the fireside that was held Sept. 15.
•
The Rigby South Stake Youth Standards Night was held Sept. 15. The young women and young men and the leaders heard from Jason and Heather Hansen, parents of Kennedy (from “Love, Kennedy”) about the experiences of their daughter’s powerful and influential life. They also enjoyed refreshments.
•
As part of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ongoing effort to ensure the safety of children and youth, a new online training course for protecting children and youth has been implemented. All adults within the church who work with children or youth are to complete the course and to renew the training every three years. Members currently serving in callings with children and youth are to complete the training by Sept. 22. To complete the training, go to www.churchofjesuschrist.org and click on “New Protection Training for Leaders of Children and Youth” link.
•
The Grand Teton Council 17th Annual Boy Scout “Trade-O-Ree & Memorabilia Auction” will be held Sept. 20 and 21. The Trade-O-Ree will be 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. Sept. 20. The Memorabilia Auction will be Sept. 21. Silent auction will be 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Live auction will be from noon until 2 p.m. Both events will be held at the Grand Teton Council (3910 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls). Admission is $5. Food and snacks will be available for purchase. There will be trading, buying, selling, browsing, showing and learning. Last day to register is Sept. 20. To register go to www.teton scouts.org/event/2461528.