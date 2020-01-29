GARFIELD — Congratulations to Heath and Heidi Mikkola. They welcomed a surprise healthy baby girl Eleanor Jan. 16. She was born five weeks early at 5 lbs. 10 oz.
•
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Rigby South Stake Young Women’s basketball season has started. Locals are invited to play or support the young women.
•
Basketball pick up games continue for the Garfield First Ward Elders at 9 p.m. every Thursday at the Rigby South Stake Center.
•
Pickleball is held at 9 a.m. every Thursday at the Garfield Church in the gym. All are welcome.