GARFIELD — Congratulations to Heath and Heidi Mikkola. They welcomed a surprise healthy baby girl Eleanor Jan. 16. She was born five weeks early at 5 lbs. 10 oz.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Rigby South Stake Young Women’s basketball season has started. Locals are invited to play or support the young women.

Basketball pick up games continue for the Garfield First Ward Elders at 9 p.m. every Thursday at the Rigby South Stake Center.

Pickleball is held at 9 a.m. every Thursday at the Garfield Church in the gym. All are welcome.