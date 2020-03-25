LEWISVILLE — In the midst of the current COVID-19 quarantine, we do have of few items of good news.
Congratulations to Case and Kourtney Andrus, who were married at the Hennefer home here in Lewisville March 21 with their families in attendance. Kourtney is the daughter of Brandon and Elizabeth Hennefer, and Case is the son of Troy Andrus and Jenn Straatman. They plan a celebration with friends and family in June. Let’s hope the world is back to normal by then.
Many missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are returning home. Most foreign missions, senior missionaries and missionaries who have been out at least 21 months will be returning home.
The Lewisville First Ward Primary organization has started a “Pen Pal Movement.” They are encouraging all children in the Primary, as well as teachers and music directors to write one letter to someone in the Primary each Sunday. If you get a letter, please respond to it. Check your mailboxes.
The Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be open only for live ordinances, with just immediate family joining them.
The Rigby Family History Center remains closed.
Happy Birthday to: today – Gordon Ball and Michell Walker; March 26 – Harper Anderson; March 27 – Stacy Lake; March 28 – Janet Williams, Symone Kennedy, Mac Anderson and Mataya Taylor; March 29 – Koen Hawkes; March 30 – Clair Kinghorn, Errin Boyce and Brookelyn McCosh; March 31 — Shay Fullmer, Joe Clifford and Amanda Erickson.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.