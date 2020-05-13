ROBERTS — Alexa Ahnder, daughter of Alex and Holly Ahnder, returned home from her mission in the Dominican Republic ahead of schedule due to COVID 19 related changes to mission policies. She will be heading back out for a stateside mission as soon as restrictions are lifted.
Dylan Silcock, son of Angie Schwarzenberger, returned home from his mission in Minnesota ahead of schedule, also due to COVID-19.
Ky Harris, son of Jason Harris and Michelle Miskin Summers, returned home from his mission in Everett, Washington.
Market Lake Day planning is still going on as scheduled. There will likely be changes to the event to protect the people that attend, those details will be discussed within the Market Lake Day committee. If you would like to help, please contact City Hall.
Roberts Elementary PTO wanted to do something special for the teachers and staff at their school, even with COVID-19 changes. With new restrictions, coming up with a teacher appreciation gift wasn’t as straightforward as in past years. The PTO landed on an Amazon gift card for everyone, including the paras. If you would like to donate to this gift, please contact the PTO.
Happy birthday to the following: May 14 — Ann Albertson and Claude Scheeike; May 15 — Anthony Berrett, Charles Wells, Judy Garner and James Ahnder; May 16 — Chris Padigimus and Aadynn James; May 17 — Miranda Ibarra, Amanda Tomchak and Jim Simon; May 18 — Andy Furrows and Kendall Rolfe; May 19 — Christopher Jacob Lamb, Betty Day, Joel Robison, Brenden Lounsbury, Lisa Landon and Laroy Hillman.
Happy anniversary to Gordon and Lana Egan, celebrating on May 16.
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.