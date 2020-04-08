MENAN — Roy and Laura Storer have recently returned from their mission. They served in the Missouri Independence Mission.

Ty Hancock has recently returned home from his mission. He served in the Honduras Tegucigalpa Mission

Connor Shippen has recently returned home after serving a two year mission. He served in the Nevada Las Vegas Mission.

The Jefferson School #251 will be doing online learning until school starts back up again.

The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee Meeting was canceled for this month.

The Menan City Council Meeting was canceled for this month.

The Menan-Annis-Public Library will be automatically be renewing library books that are due during its closure.

The Jefferson School District #251 will be offering free lunches until the school district is able to go back to school. It will be offered every day from 11:30am-12:30pm at these locations: The Early Childhood Center in Rigby, Midway Elementary, Roberts Elementary and Cottonwood Elementary.

There was a 6.5 magnitude earthquake that was felt in Menan.

Happy Birthday to: April 12– Maggie Alvarez; April 13– Melissa Coates; April 14– Shannon Youngstrom.

