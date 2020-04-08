MENAN — Roy and Laura Storer have recently returned from their mission. They served in the Missouri Independence Mission.
•
Ty Hancock has recently returned home from his mission. He served in the Honduras Tegucigalpa Mission
•
Connor Shippen has recently returned home after serving a two year mission. He served in the Nevada Las Vegas Mission.
•
The Jefferson School #251 will be doing online learning until school starts back up again.
•
The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee Meeting was canceled for this month.
•
The Menan City Council Meeting was canceled for this month.
•
The Menan-Annis-Public Library will be automatically be renewing library books that are due during its closure.
•
The Jefferson School District #251 will be offering free lunches until the school district is able to go back to school. It will be offered every day from 11:30am-12:30pm at these locations: The Early Childhood Center in Rigby, Midway Elementary, Roberts Elementary and Cottonwood Elementary.
•
There was a 6.5 magnitude earthquake that was felt in Menan.
•
Happy Birthday to: April 12– Maggie Alvarez; April 13– Melissa Coates; April 14– Shannon Youngstrom.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.