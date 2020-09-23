GARFIELD — Rigby High School held their homecoming last week and school got out an hour early on Friday so students and others could attend the homecoming parade in Rigby. The football game on Friday night was against Hillcrest High School. There were also various other activities held throughout the week.
The Rigby Middle School had Homecoming Dress Up Days last week. Monday was crazy sock and hair day. Tuesday was bling your mask day. Wednesday was tie-dye day. Thursday was twin or teacher look-alike day and Friday was Spirit Day.
This year’s Rigby Hometown Hero Award went to Mike Miller. He was honored by riding on a float in the homecoming parade on Friday.
Amanda and Cody Mitchell, of Garfield, have a new baby girl. Her name is Goldie.
In Remembrance of 9/11, the Rigby High School Football Booster Club made special decals for the Rigby High School football players helmets and a special emblem was painted on the field for the game on Sept. 11.
Pay It Forward Jefferson County is needing donations of personal hygiene items. This includes – shampoo, deodorant, lotion, body wash, bar soap, tooth brushes, toothpaste, razors, shaving cream, etc. Donations can be dropped off at the Rigby Police Station and the Crown of Life AWANA Center. For more information see the Pay IT Forward Jefferson County Face Book.
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held an outdoor activity in the Davis’ backyard Sept. 16. Shelagh Davis taught how to make roasted salsa. People attending enjoyed chips and salsa, cake and visiting.
Nick and Sayla Maughan, residents of Garfield, have a new baby girl.
Craig and Deb Wilde, of Garfield, have now been married for 50 years.
A free Youth Girl’s Basketball Skills Advancement Camp is being held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 pm. Oct. 2 at the Rigby High School for the fifth and sixth graders and from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the seventh and eighth graders. There is a limit of 40 kids per session. Each person needs to bring a basketball. There is more information on the “Rigby Area Youth Sports and Activities” Facebook page.
For the Strength of Youth (FSY) Conferences, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in the US and Canada are planning to be held beginning the Summer of 2021. For more information see newsroom.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
The Grand Teton Council of the Boys Scouts of America announced that they have signed an agreement with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that will transfer Treasure Mountain Scout Camp from the Grand Teton Council to the LDS Church control. People are invited to join in on a Treasure Mountain Scout Camp closing campfire program starting at 8:00 p.m. Sept. 25 at Chief’s Rock.
The 2020 Cedar Badge staff will be conducting the campfire. People can also stay overnight. On Sept. 26 they will be serving breakfast and packing up and loading the scouting and camping equipment and supplies from the camp and moving it to other Grand Teton Council Camps. They said that they will need plenty of help to do all of this. They want to know if you are coming so they can have a head count for the breakfast. See their website for more information and to register to attend at tetonscoutsdoubleknot.com. The Grand Teton Council office stated: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened. The camp will continue to serve youth for many years to come, just under new management.”
Jefferson Elementary Lunch Menu: Sept. 23 — Scrumptious Sloppy Joe, Beast Mode Broccoli, Fantastic Fruits, Good Cookie, Milk; Sept. 24 — Game Day Pizza, Groovy Green Beans, Fantastic Fruits, Milk; Sept. 25 — Chicken Strip Basket, Fantastic Fruits, Milk; Sept. 28 — Dynamite Enchiladas, Whole Wheat Breadstick, Beast Mode Broccoli, Fantastic Fruits, Milk; Sept. 29 — Crispy Crazy Nuggets, Spudzilla Mashed Potatoes, Chicken Gravy, Mixed Vegetables, Fantastic Fruits, Milk; Sept. 30 — Crispy Corn Dog, Pork and Beans, Fantastic Fruits, Milk.
Happy Birthday to: today – Melinda Drowns; Sept. 27 – Alexandra Corry; Sept. 29 – Krishelle Bateman, Emma Cook.
If you have news, announcements, birthdays, anniversaries, that you would like to have in the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.