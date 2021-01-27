LEWISVILLE — The community of Lewisville is saddened at the recent passing of long–time Lewisville resident, Carol G. Jones, 84, who passed away on Jan. 18, at the Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Funeral services were held Jan. 21 at the Lewisville Second Ward with burial at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Our deepest sympathies to her family.
Myrissah Mitchell, daughter of Tom and Debbie Mitchell, is getting married in the Gilbert Arizona Temple on Jan. 30. The groom–to–be is Wes Sanders, son of Mark and Julianne Sanders, of Thornton, Colorado. Due to Covid–19 conditions and restrictions, they will not be having a reception or open house. They are registered at www.theknot.com/wesandmyrissah/registry.
Ashley Meyers, daughter of Brian and Loretta Meyers, has finished up her home missionary training, and flew out Tuesday to start her 18–month mission in Seattle, Washington.
Happy Birthday to: today – Barbara Blair, Dustin Lewis, Karen Bemis and Waylon Summers; Jan. 28 – Justin Clark; Jan. 29 – Lynne Williamson and Danyel Hayes; Jan. 30 – Colton Selman; Jan. 31 – Sydney Kinghorn, Kaisen Yoshida and Kingston Korth; Feb. 1 – Van Walker, Tom Mitchell and Jake Widdison.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.