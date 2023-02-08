Moose found in Jorgensen's yard

A moose was found in Orvin Jorgensen’s yard on Feb. 1. Clark County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene to get the moose out of the yard. The moose returned on Feb. 2. Idaho Fish and game tranquilized the moose to relocate her.
DUBOIS — High winds and low temperatures caused road and school closures in Clark County last week. Clark County schools were closed on Jan. 30 and 31 because of the dangerous weather. Interstate 15 north was closed the afternoon of Jan. 29 until the morning of Jan. 30.
Members of the Dubois Lions Club provided stranded motorists with a place to stay warm and well-fed while the interstate was closed. The Dubois Community Building was open during the road closure. Bonnie Stoddard was there to help. She said she appreciates the help of Blake Dory and his daughter Kenna who spent time there on Jan. 29.
The Little Bobcats basketball players had a scrimmage at the Feb. 3 basketball game. The Clark County Bobcats played against Challis that evening. Thanks to all who’ve helped the youngsters learn the basics of basketball.
Basketball season has ended for the Clark County girls. The Lady Bobcats played the ShoBan Chiefs for their final game on Feb. 2. This year they were coached by Bryant Worthen Fenske.
After school assistance will be available for any junior or senior Clark County High School student on Wednesdays 4 until 5 p.m. Educational staff members will be in the high school library at that time to help students with schoolwork.
Orvin Jorgensen of Dubois had an unexpected guest at his house on Feb. 1 and 2. A female moose stopped in for a visit. According to Orvin, he was gone the morning of Feb. 1 and returned home at 2:30 p.m. to find a moose in his front yard. She had a collar on that wasn’t working. Sheriff McClure and Deputy Donohoo got her out of the yard. They warned citizens of Dubois to keep their distance if they saw the moose. The next morning, Feb. 2, the moose was back at Orvin’s house in the back yard. He said the moose favored his cherry tree. About her return he said, “She must have liked the floor of lilacs I have.” Fish and Game officers ended up tranquilizing the moose that morning to re-locate her. Dan Bramwell and Marty Owen of Dubois helped the fish and game folks. She weighed around 900 pounds. Orvin said that his three-year old granddaughter was fascinated by the moose.
Paul Williams of Spencer was happy to see a group of his old friends on Feb. 2. “The Biscuit Bunch” is the name of a group of friends that gathers to go out and eat usually once a month. Those who were in Spencer on Feb. 2 were Linda Cope, Mike and Kathy Stewart, Rob Allen, Rick Caudle, Alan Weaver, Ben and Karol Posten and Linda Torgerson. Linda Cope said, “We talked about snow and that we need more. We talked about the flight of the Nez Perce and how remarkable the trip must have been through Clark County.”
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois celebrated her 92nd birthday on Feb. 3. She enjoyed her day starting with lunch in Spencer. Her son Dave of Idaho Falls, his wife Billie, their son Ryan and Ryan’s daughter Artemys took Bonnie to lunch. Then she attended basketball games at Clark County High School. On Feb. 4 Bonnie went to Roberts to spend the weekend with her daughter Vicki (Wade) Beckman. They went to a dance performance of Bonnie’s great granddaughter Winston Beckman.
Cade and Kelley May of Boise brought their daughter Madilyn to Spencer to visit her paternal grandparents Darrin and Treva May. They stayed the weekend of Jan. 4 there.
Karen Wilson and daughter Deena Williams of Dubois enjoyed time with Deena’s twin Donna Staples in St. George, Utah the past two weeks. Deena and Donna’s lifetime friend Rose Vadnais Schwarz joined in the fun there. Rose lives in Tendoy, Idaho. The group was glad to be in warm weather while they were there.
The midwinter conference of the Idaho Association of Counties was held Jan. 30 — Feb. 2 in Boise. Clark County officials who attended meetings there included Jill Egan (Emergency Medical Services director), Brenda Laird (coroner) and Greg Shenton (county commissioner).
Feb. 8, at 5p.m. is the Annual Members meeting of the Mud Lake Telelphone Cooperative at their Dubois office.
Happy Birthday to MaKina Stuart, Kylee Tomlinson, Collette Eddins, Rebecca Squires and Mitch Whitmill; Feb. 9 — Candy Arvayo, Preslee Nelson and Oliver James Henman; Feb. 10 — Deb White, Sandy Hart, Sherry King, Kylee Egan and Brittany Billon; Feb. 11 — Bennett Schwartz, Kyle Nelson and Justin Williams; Feb. 12 — Sandy McClure, Austin Vaughan, Justin Monte Larick, Ryan Holyoak, Frank Young and Britney Smith; Feb. 13 — Magaly Valdez, KJ Spoklie, Britney Grover Tomlinson, Rex Mullikin and Heidi Aguilar; Feb. 14 — Anthony Ledezma, Hannah Vaughan, Jack Spangler, Courtney Tavenner, Valerie Puentes, Tucker Riley Barg and Kerra Grover.
Wedding anniversary greetings on Feb. 12 to Omar and Crystal Marinez-Trejo; Feb. 13 — Justin and Jennifer Kidd; Feb. 14 — Albino and Angelica Ruiz; Jesus and Maria Figueroa; Andres and Martha Barron; Pat and Peggy Bowen.
Happy Valentine’s Day! Have a lovely time. Stay warm and drive safely.
