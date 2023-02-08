Moose found in Jorgensen's yard

A moose was found in Orvin Jorgensen’s yard on Feb. 1. Clark County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene to get the moose out of the yard. The moose returned on Feb. 2. Idaho Fish and game tranquilized the moose to relocate her.

 Photo Courtesy of Rick Donohoo

DUBOIS — High winds and low temperatures caused road and school closures in Clark County last week. Clark County schools were closed on Jan. 30 and 31 because of the dangerous weather. Interstate 15 north was closed the afternoon of Jan. 29 until the morning of Jan. 30.

Members of the Dubois Lions Club provided stranded motorists with a place to stay warm and well-fed while the interstate was closed. The Dubois Community Building was open during the road closure. Bonnie Stoddard was there to help. She said she appreciates the help of Blake Dory and his daughter Kenna who spent time there on Jan. 29.


