Mormon crickets come to Dubois

DUBOIS — After lots of work to get the Thomas-Harn rodeo arena shaped up for the events there on June 17 and 18, the Clark County Rodeo Committee pulled off another well attended two-day rodeo. They thank all those who volunteered their time, tools and equipment to get the chutes and other rodeo ground places ready. There will be another rodeo in Dubois in September.
Winners after the two-day rodeo events include: Bareback Horses — 1) Cache Hill, 2) Wyatt Freeman, 3)Jacob Cook; Bull Riding — 1) Austin Hamblin, 2) Brayden Anderson; Saddle Bronc — 1) Carson Bingham, 2)Carson Klingler, 3) Wyatt Hurst; Stock Saddle — 1) Branson Burnhope, 2) Gus Carter, 3) Tegan Nevarez; Barrel Racing — 1) Bailee Webster, 2) Josie Clemens, 3) Meg Fillmore; Breakaway Roping — 1) Kara Burns, 2) Sidney Nielsen, 3) Cassie Latham; Tie Down Roping — 1)Rob Webb, 2) Luke Dalton, 3) Wade Dalton; Team Roping — 1) Chaz Kananen and Britt Newman, Tie for 2 and 3) Rob Webb and Conner Ward; Travis Whitlow and Tyler Whitlow; Steer Wrestling — 1) Wylie Teller, 2) Wes Shaw, 3) Colton Hill.
There was rain on the June 17 parade. The rain didn’t stop attendees and entrants from attending the fifty-eighth annual parade. Winning entries in the parade are: Overall and Humorous — Terry Johnson’s Kids Karts; Best Theme — Hamer Lions Club; Wagons and Buggies — Pete McGarry; Business — Centennial Community Cooperative; Organization — Dubois Lions Club; Religious — Dubois Community Church/Clay Roselle; Open Class — Clark County Bobcat Volleyball; Kid’s bike — Leo Valdez; Antique vehicle — John Phillips; Agriculture — U. S. Forest Service; Adult Horsemanship — Phillip Wagoner; Kid’s Horsemanship — Ellie Downs.
Jimmy and Christie Stevens of Dubois, their two sons, along with Treva and Darrin May of Spencer had a week vacation June 9-16 to Netarts Bay, Oregon. Other family members with them were Robert and Taylore Lang of Roberts and their two children, Cade and Kelley May and daughter of Boise. They stayed near Tillamook where they got to enjoy great cheese!
Libby Marston of Pocatello spent a week, June 19-26, in Dubois with Danette Frederiksen. She worked at the local clothing exchange and helped with the Centennial Community Cooperative’s yard sale on June 24. During her visit they drove out the Kilgore/A2 County road to see the Mormon crickets
Donna Thomas of Dubois wishes to extend her thanks to the caring and kind family and friends who’ve been so helpful after her hospital stay. She is home now and said, “People have done so many nice things that I can’t think of enough words to thank them.”
Patty Christenson, Food Service Director for Clark County Schools, went to the Shoshone Bannock convention center June 20-22. She and Robin Robinett (Kitchen Manager) attended the annual Idaho School Nutrition Association conference.
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois was interviewed by Idaho Falls TV news stations about the Mormon crickets in Clark County. She shared memories of the years past when she saw them. The insects do not fly although they have wings. They swarm on warm surfaces once they hatch. Bonnie remembers when the crickets wiped out a hay crop in Clark County.
Ace Hensley and others in Dubois got to see the famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses on June 21. They stopped at the Dubois rest area on their way to Idaho Falls. Ace posted some photos of the truck and horses in it on his Facebook page.
An Independence Day parade in Spencer takes place each year on July 4 at 1 p.m. Then there are nighttime fireworks at dark. Sandy McClure’s sons have learned pyrotechnic skills to make it a professional show. Sandy is a great granddaughter of the town’s namesake, Hyrum Spencer. She remembers her family of origin dressing up in red, white and blue to parade around Spencer on July 4. She resurrected the tradition years ago so that her children and grandchildren could experience the fun of an Independence Day parade in Spencer. All are welcome to join in the parade that goes around the town twice.
“Skillet Creations” is the 4H day camp on June 27–29. A Garden Club will begin on June 29 at 7 p.m. It will be a six-week class.
Upcoming meetings in Dubois include July 10 County Commissioners begin at 9a.m.; July 12 Dubois City Council 7p.m.; July 13 School District #161 Board of Trustees 5:30 p.m.
Happy Birthday: Melanie Hope Deal, Rebecca Stewart, Talon Stewart, Brianna Stewart, Declyn Thompson, Dylan Schmitt, David Chavez, Matthew Rogers and Brooklyn Bell; June 29 — Blake Kirkpatrick, Brian King and Sandra Sanchez; June 30 — Cassian Acosta, Shontel Sperl, Cash Thomas Quayle, Brock Small, Echo Egan Mannear, Josh Stewart and Dovavan Egan; July 1 – Carrie May, Jace Arnold, Nino Corrillo, Logan Kellom, Bradley King and Aaron Stewart, July 2 — Zackary Egan, Kobe Billman, Ryan Stoddard, Chelsea Arnold and Tyanna Rogers; July 3 — David V. Espinosa, Jesus Figueroa, Bradon Kleweno, Crystal Black Whorton, Jayvon Collins and Caylene Foster; July 4 — Brady Bowen, Karley Korrell, Alma Maldonado and Kaden Ward Ramsdale.
Happy Wedding AnniversaryJune 29 to McCoy and Ginger Ward; Rob and Jennifer Laird; July 1 — Osvaldo and Noemi Sanchez; Donald and Marie Burkman; Isiael Aguilar and Patricia Gutierrez; Randy and Jill Grover.
Happy Birthday to the USA! Have a safe time celebrating the July 4th holiday. Let me know news you’d like to share. Call or text 208-221-5380 or email 1980danettefred@gmail.com.
