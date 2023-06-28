Mormon crickets come to Dubois

Mormon crickets were in Clark County for a couple of weeks. Photo shows crickets on the County A2 road about nine miles east of Dubois.

 Photo Courtesy of Bonnie Stoddard

DUBOIS — After lots of work to get the Thomas-Harn rodeo arena shaped up for the events there on June 17 and 18, the Clark County Rodeo Committee pulled off another well attended two-day rodeo. They thank all those who volunteered their time, tools and equipment to get the chutes and other rodeo ground places ready. There will be another rodeo in Dubois in September.

Winners after the two-day rodeo events include: Bareback Horses — 1) Cache Hill, 2) Wyatt Freeman, 3)Jacob Cook; Bull Riding — 1) Austin Hamblin, 2) Brayden Anderson; Saddle Bronc — 1) Carson Bingham, 2)Carson Klingler, 3) Wyatt Hurst; Stock Saddle — 1) Branson Burnhope, 2) Gus Carter, 3) Tegan Nevarez; Barrel Racing — 1) Bailee Webster, 2) Josie Clemens, 3) Meg Fillmore; Breakaway Roping — 1) Kara Burns, 2) Sidney Nielsen, 3) Cassie Latham; Tie Down Roping — 1)Rob Webb, 2) Luke Dalton, 3) Wade Dalton; Team Roping — 1) Chaz Kananen and Britt Newman, Tie for 2 and 3) Rob Webb and Conner Ward; Travis Whitlow and Tyler Whitlow; Steer Wrestling — 1) Wylie Teller, 2) Wes Shaw, 3) Colton Hill.


