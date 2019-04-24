LEWISVILLE—Allen and Sybil Morris have a new great-grandbaby. Their granddaughter, Lesley Simmons and her husband, Matt, were blessed with a new baby girl, born April 15. She came a little early, weighing just three pounds, fifteen ounces, and measuring 17 and one-half inches long, so she will be spending some time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Her name will be McKynley, and big sister, Shelbey and big brother, Kellen, can’t wait to get to hold her. Suzette Rominger, of Rigby, is the proud grandma.
The Lewisville First Ward is having a Humanitarian Quilt Day today, starting at 10:00 a.m. at the church. They will be having a potluck lunch, so please bring something to share.
The Menan Stake is having Auxiliary Training Meeting tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the Stake Center. Those invited to attend include bishoprics, auxiliary presidencies and secretaries, all clerks and executive secretaries, and all lead Temple and Family History consultants.
Scott and Emily Selman and family recently traveled to Moses Lake, Wash., where they met his newly-found half-sister, Amanda Lasley. Scott was adopted as a baby by his parents, Leo and Darlene Selman. Recently, with the help of Ancestry DNA, he was able to find out who is biological father was (he passed away a few years ago) and meet one of his half-siblings.
Debbie Ellsworth and her daughter, Candace Lowe, recently traveled to Texas for some sight-seeing and fun spending time together.
Happy Birthday today to Justin Anderson! Other birthdays this week include: April 25 - Suzie Browning; April 26 - Rueben Castaneda, Sage Olinquevitch and Taylor Hively; April 27 - Hannah Weaver; April 28 - Alane Bloxham; April 29 - Amber Gneiting, Sandra Ball and David Spencer; and April 30 - Brett Bloxham, Cindy Merrill and Kallee Smith.
If you have any news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.