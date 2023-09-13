The Heart of the Valley Library book club will meet tonight at 7 p.m. They will be discussing “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” and will have an Oreo sampling. Bring a fun flavor or Oreos to share.
West Jefferson High School Football will have a game Sept. 15 at Malad. The High School volleyball team will have a match Sept. 12 at home against North Fremont, they will travel to Firth on Septt. 14 and host Ririe on Septt. 19. The Cross Country team will travel to North Fremont on Sept. 13 for a meet.
School Lunch this week includes the following: Sept. 13 — burritos, corn, pears, condiments, and milk; Sept. 14 — sub sandwiches, fresh vegetables, fresh fruit combo, cookie, and milk; Sept. 18 — Orange Chicken bowl, fresh pineapple, bread sticks, and milk; Sept. 19 — Hamburger, pork and beans, chips, watermelon, condiments, and milk; Sept. 20 — chicken nuggets, fries, carrot sticks, orange, and milk.
Happy birthday to Jim Black, Kyler Place, J.C. Siddoway, and Katie Overton. Other Birthdays this week include the following: Sept. 14 — Mariah Petersen Strickland, Keith Shuldberg, Becky Mecham, Bruce Smith, Clay Richins, Kennidy Larsen, Chase Beckman, and Katherine Overton. Sept. 15 — Daren Bitter, Alexia Ashcraft, and Bryce Swagger. Sept. 16 — Barbara Pancheri, Bryan Holdaway, and Emily Belnap; Sept. 17 — Brenda Summers, Saige Kirkpatrick, Tiara Pancheri, and Ashlie Rigby; Sept. 18 — Bellamy Babcock; Sept. 19 — Jenice Rainsdon, Kaylene Young, and John Spencer; Sept. 20 — Konner Simmons, Shyla Sauer, Tauna Stoneberg, Kevin Caudle, Marie Case, Raquel Torgerson, and Nikki Zufelt.
Happy wedding anniversary to Bob and Afton Ellis. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Sept. 14 — Bryon and Wendy Jemmett; Sept. 15 — John and Teresa Allen; Sept. 19 — Kurt and Kaylene Young.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.