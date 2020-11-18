MUD LAKE — Mud Lake Museum’s Christmas Tree Lane will be held Dec 2–5. More details will be available soon. There will be live entertainment, a Christmas tree auction, and gingerbread houses. Santa will be there on Friday and Saturday. Admission is free but donations are greatly needed and appreciated. You can contact Krystal Anderson at 208–604–6857 or Trish Petersen at 208 243–1942 to sign up to bring trees or gingerbread houses. The museum is located across from the bank at 1097 E 1500 N. You can pick up your wreaths from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Dec. 4–5.
West Jefferson Grade schools had their Veterans Day concerts via zoom on Thursday. They were available to view on Superintendent, Shane William’s YouTube channel.
West Jefferson Junior High Wrestling team will have District Tournament at 11:00 a.m. Nov. 20 at Ririe. The bus will leave at 9:00 a.m.
High School Girls Basketball team will have a game at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at home against South Fremont. They will also have a game at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at Teton, with bus leaving at 1:30 p.m. They will play against Butte County at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 and the bus will leave at 3:45 p.m.
There will be no school on Nov. 20 for Teacher Professional Day. The second trimester will begin on Nov. 23. There will also be no school from Nov. 25–27 for Thanksgiving break.
Girls Junior High Basketball will have a game at 4:00 p.m. at Challis Nov. 19 and the bus will leave at 12:30 p.m.
Happy birthday to: today – Charee Richins and Pressli Falter; Nov. 19 – Chris Skidmore, Craig Bingham, Theresa Dalling, Tammy Furness, Leilani Neville, Caleb Ball, Jordyn Torgerson and Dallin Ivie; Nov. 20 – Mayla Ivie and Spencer Cooley; Nov. 21 – Shawn Williams, Garrison Williams, Tyler Simmons, Keldon Young, Tanis Cherry, Mary Wheeler, Heber Barzee and Ike Tomlinson; Nov. 22 – Kaden Stoneberg, Rhett Garner, Chloe Moss, Eliza Ashcraft and Stanley Scott; Nov. 23 – James McNiven; Nov. 24 – Jana Simmons, Ellie Erickson, Miles Johnson and Marie Ellis; Nov. 25 – Matt Mecham, Loni Newman, Edna Stewart, Truman Place, Dale Richins, Mary Gomez, Allison Severe and Justin Poole.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Nov. 19 – Kent and Brenda Warner, Vince and Tiffany Barzee; Nov. 21 – Clair and Melina Lovell, Carl and Julene Ball, Lloyd and Donette Engberson; Nov. 22 – Kirt and Janice Williams; Nov. 24 – Rusty and Brianna Tuckett.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.