Mud Lake Co-Op holds photo contest

CLARK COUNTY — A new month has begun. 2020 is coming to an end. Christmas is just around the bend. The Christmas tree lighting in Dubois is tonight beginning at 6:00 p.m. The tree is at the truck turnaround curve on the east end of Main Street. There will be caroling, a visit from Santa and a sweet treat along with the lighting of the city Christmas tree.
•
Mud Lake Telephone Co-Op is having their first annual telephone book cover photo contest. The first-place winner will receive a cash prize and the winning photo will be on the cover of the new phone book. There will be details mailed out with monthly billing statements.
•
A country western night was held in the commons area at Clark County High School. The MORP event had a mechanical bull to give each rider a challenge. All in attendance had a great time.
•
School students had a two-day week before Thanksgiving. They were out of school for the holiday last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
•
Students at the Clark County High School building “decked the halls.” Each class was assigned a wall to decorate. They put their all into decorating the halls for the holidays.
•
Lindy Ross Elementary announced their students of the month for November. The students are Aniston and Tony.
•
After two years with no wins, the Clark County Bobcats girls’ basketball team had a victory. On Nov. 23 they played Taylor’s Crossing in Idaho Falls. Athletic Director Erica Perez said, “They did so good. I am so proud of them!”
•
Dec. 1 is the first game for the boys’ basketball team. Both they and the girls play in Leadore against the Mustangs. The first home games are scheduled for Dec. 4 against the Mackay Miners.
•
Floral arrangements for Christmas time will be made by the floral design class at CCHS. Contact teacher Cheyenne Dalling to place your order.
•
Mary Small, who lives in lower Medicine Lodge at Small, Idaho, will be 90 on her upcoming birthday on Dec. 7. If you know her, you know what a great woman she is. Take time to call and wish her a happy day.
•
The Idaho Foodbank brought free food to Dubois two days in a row during Oct. and Nov. On Nov. 24 and 25 they provided food for all who lined up to get it. Sharon Vadnais of Hamer and Kilgore is the local director of the food bank. It is held at the county Quanset shed on Main Street. On Wednesday, Sharon said that it was a successful food bank. She has a wonderful group of volunteers who show up each month to help.
•
A well-loved former Clark County agricultural extension agent, Steve Peebles, recently passed on. He and his wife Myrna had settled in St. Anthony. She passed away in 2017. They have four sons. Steve will be dearly missed.
•
A Holiday Market is planned to be held Dec. 5 at the Dubois Community Center. Because of the current pandemic, holding the event has been in question. Contact Laurie Small at the city Planning and Zoning office for further details.
•
Bonnie Stoddard of the Dubois Lions Club said that the information for the scholarship calendar has been submitted. The calendar will be ready before Christmas. If anyone still wants to order calendars, please contact her.
•
Be sure to light up your businesses and homes for the Dubois Christmas Lighting Contest that is being sponsored by the Dubois Lions Club. Judging of the light displays will be Dec. 20. There are cash and gift certificate prizes being awarded to the winners.
•
Happy Birthday to: today – Bridger Small, Stella Small, Kendre Spoklie, Rebekah Schroeder and Anna Alatriste; Dec. 3 – Alohis Ramiriez, Loni Fitzwater Williams, Lynn Tomlinson, Cameron Davis, Jennifer King Taylor and Michael Collins; Dec. 4 – Landon Gardner, Johnnie Greenbush, Hagen Clapp, Justin Balderas and Kelly Dixon; Dec. 5 – Cara Thomas, Kobie Wilson, Austin Mickelsen, Wanda Binggeli and Mitsu Duame; Dec. 6 – Estefania Ledezma, Clayton Millikin, David Stoddard, Quinn Jacobson, Jacob Rogers, Ruby Hennessy, Levi Sperl and Violeta Medel; Dec. 7 – Mary Small and Alice Tweedie; Dec. 8 – Maria Socorro Cano.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings on Dec. 3 to Steve and Bev Gilger; Dec. 5 – Charles and Sharon Vadnais.
•
Here’s looking forward to a wonderful month of December. Do contact me with news to share here.